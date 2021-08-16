Scattered Showers Monday Could Lead to More Flooding Concerns

Expect scattered showers in the D.C. area through Monday, with the possibility of heavy rain in spots. This could lead to some flooding concerns, as the ground is already saturated in some portions of our region.

Storm Team4 has declared a Weather Alert.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Charles County in Maryland, and in the city of Alexandria, Arlington County, Falls Church, Fairfax County, King George County, Prince William County and southern Fauquier County in Virginia until 3 p.m. Monday. See all severe weather alerts here.

Any of these showers could contain some heavy rain, hence the flash flooding concern. We will continue with some rain showers overnight as well.

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s Monday and fall into the 70s overnight.

A warm front is lifting through the D.C. area Monday morning and will continue to push north through Tuesday. Humidity is already spreading across the area from the south to the north, and it will continue to be muggy throughout the day as temperatures rise into the low 80s.

There could be a little bit more sunshine at times Tuesday, with some more showers and possibly even a few thunderstorms pushing through the region. There will be plenty of dry time over the next 48 hours, though. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s Tuesday.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we will be tapping into tropical moisture from remnants of Fred. Fred will pass west of us, over West Virginia, bringing moisture with it. It will remain humid Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We will have showers, heavy at times, and even a few thunderstorms both those days.

Moisture will keep flowing Friday and through the weekend, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will stick around right through the weekend, as well as daily rain chances.