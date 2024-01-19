Live coverage: DC's wintry week wrapping up with even more snow

This snowy week isn't ready to end just yet. Our week full of wintry weather is wrapping up with more snow Friday and dangerous cold Saturday.

Steady snow started falling in parts of the D.C. area overnight, and road conditions were slippery or slick before sunrise, leading many school districts to announce closures on Friday morning.

Metro said it's monitoring conditions but expected to provide normal service. Track your commute on busETA and MetroPulse (for rail).

Storm Team4 has declared a Weather Alert. A winter storm warning is in effect in Maryland and Virginia, impacting parts of Montgomery and Frederick counties in Maryland, plus Loudoun County in Virginia. For the rest of the D.C. area, a winter weather advisory will continue through 7 p.m., the National Weather Service said. Go here for all weather alerts.

Road crews were out Thursday night to prepare the roads for snow, and salt also remained on roads and sidewalks from the snow we got Monday and Tuesday.

How much snow could we get?

Accumulations likely will be lower than what we got earlier this week. Friday's snowfall looks like it'll remain in the nuisance category, and not a major storm at all.

However, most of the metro area could be coated with 1-3 inches of snow by midday Friday, with areas farther out — such as Winchester, Virginia, and Frederick, Maryland — getting 2-4 inches, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

School closures, delays return Friday

Several school systems announced snow days and delays for Friday. Closures announced Thursday evening included public schools in D.C.; Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax County, Virginia, and Montgomery, Prince George's and Frederick County, Maryland. See the full list of school closures here.

Federal agencies in the D.C. area will open two hours late, the Office of Personnel Management said.

For some kids, Thursday might have been their only school day this week. After the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, snow days were called Tuesday and Wednesday for some school systems, while others had delays.

