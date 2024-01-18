School closures for Friday: List likely to grow as DC area expects more snow

The D.C. area's snowiest week in two years is expected to end with even more accumulation Friday. While this won't be a major winter storm, Storm Team4 warned families to expect school delays, closures or early dismissals.

The first cancelations came in early Friday evening. Refresh this page for updates.

Schools in Virginia:

Alexandria City Public Schools and offices will be closed Friday. All in-person activities on school grounds are canceled, including programming provided by community organizations or the city of Alexandria. All essential personnel, including building engineers, custodians, maintenance shop employees and security staff must still report to work if it's safe to do so.

Arlington Public Schools and offices are closed Friday. Unless otherwise directed by supervisors, custodial and maintenance staff should report to work at their scheduled time. Extracurricular activities, games, team practices, field trips, adult education classes and programs in schools and on school ground are canceled.

Fairfax County Public Schools and central offices will be closed Friday. Homebound and home-based instruction are canceled, and all in-person activities in schools and on school grounds are canceled. That includes extracurriculars, team practices, middle school after-school programs, and School-Age Child Care centers. Essential personnel should contact their supervisors to see whether they must still report to work, but all other employees have emergency administrative leave.

Manassas City Public Schools and offices will be closed Friday. That includes all classes and school activities, day and evening, including AlphaBest, adult education and recreational programs. The school system is closed down.

Stafford County Public Schools schools are opening two hours late on Friday. There will not be any morning PreK. Staff should arrive two hours after their normal reporting time. Any updates, if needed, will be shared by 6:30 a.m. after the county assesses conditions in the morning.

Prince William County Public Schools and offices will be closed Friday. Virtual classes are canceled, and the School Age Child Care program will not open. All school activities, day and evening, are canceled including team practices, club meetings and athletic contests. Non-school activities, day and evening, are also canceled, including evening school classes and recreation programs in school buildings. Employees should not report to work unless they are declared inclement weather employees. Teachers can work remotely, but are not required.

Schools in Maryland:

Frederick County Public Schools are closed Friday. Offices will remain open, and staff members have the option to take "liberal leave" or work remotely. After school and evening activities are canceled or postponed, including community-group programs. Daycare programs based in the schools, and Parks and Recreation programs in school gyms, will communicate their closure decisions separately.

Howard County Public Schools and officers are closed Friday. Evening activities involving HCPSS students and staff are canceled, and all community programs in HCPSS buildings are canceled. High school midterms scheduled for Jan. 19 will be moved to Thursday, Jan. 25.

Prince George's Community College will have a Cyber Day on Friday. All operations will be conducted remotely, and campuses will be closed.

See all school closings and delays here.