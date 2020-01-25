forecast

Flood Warnings in Parts of DC, Virginia as Rain Moves Out

Saturday won't be a total washout in the D.C. area

By Storm Team4

NBC Universal, Inc.

Heavy rain overnight prompted flood warnings for parts of Washington, D.C., Fairfax, Virginia, and Fairfax County, Virginia, but Saturday isn't forecast to be a washout.

Rain will continue to push northeast and out of the D.C. area through mid-morning, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says.

A flood warning is set to remain in effect for Northwest D.C. until 1 p.m. Central Fairfax County and the City of Fairfax are under a flood warning until 10 a.m. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

The National Weather Service says flooding is expected to be localized. If you encounter a flooded roadway, remember: Turn around, don't drown.

There could be spotty showers later today. It will stay cloudy, but a few peeks of sunshine are possible. Temps will reach the mid-50s.

Temperatures will drop off into the 30s overnight Sunday. They'll bounce back to highs in the mid to upper 40s amid partly to mostly sunny skies.

This article tagged under:

forecast
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us