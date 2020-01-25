Flood Warnings in Parts of DC, Virginia as Rain Moves Out

Heavy rain overnight prompted flood warnings for parts of Washington, D.C., Fairfax, Virginia, and Fairfax County, Virginia, but Saturday isn't forecast to be a washout.

Rain will continue to push northeast and out of the D.C. area through mid-morning, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says.

A flood warning is set to remain in effect for Northwest D.C. until 1 p.m. Central Fairfax County and the City of Fairfax are under a flood warning until 10 a.m. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

The National Weather Service says flooding is expected to be localized. If you encounter a flooded roadway, remember: Turn around, don't drown.

There could be spotty showers later today. It will stay cloudy, but a few peeks of sunshine are possible. Temps will reach the mid-50s.

Heavy rain continues to push NE out of the region as the rain will end across the area through the mid morning. There *could be a spotty shower later today but the bulk of the rain is moving out - mostly cloudy today BUT some peeks of sun possible pic.twitter.com/3mDuiOffch — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) January 25, 2020

Temperatures will drop off into the 30s overnight Sunday. They'll bounce back to highs in the mid to upper 40s amid partly to mostly sunny skies.