Enter the Pat Collins Snow Stick Challenge

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer’s winter weather forecast is out, which means Pat Collins’ snow stick isn’t far behind.

It’s time to predict when Reagan National Airport will get its first inch of snow.

The closest prediction will earn a coveted Pat Collins Snow Stick. The big blue measuring stick has markings from all the big snowfalls of the past and markings to measure snow in the future.

Send us your name and contact information along with the day and time you predict an inch will accumulate at the airport for your chance to own your very own Pat Collins Snow Stick. Email your prediction to isee@nbcwashington.com.

