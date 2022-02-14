Super Bowl Sunday brought some snow showers and accumulations up to three inches in parts of the D.C. area, delaying some schools' start times Monday morning.

The region is still seeing snow showers Monday morning, but shortly before 6 a.m., they were already changing over to just flurries north of the Capital Beltway. They are expected to wrap up by around 8 a.m. or so, said Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore.

Several school systems, including public schools in Culpeper, Fauquier, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania counties in Virginia, and Charles and St. Mary's counties in Maryland, will start two hours later than usual Monday due to potentially hazardous streets. Stafford County Public Schools said they would open one hour late. See all school delays here.

Snow showers overnight may cause a few slippery spots into the Monday morning commute. See map for details. pic.twitter.com/nr99GFCaUK — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 14, 2022

The morning's snow showers won't leave significant amounts behind.

A winter weather advisory was initially in effect for the region, but the National Weather Service downgraded what was expected in D.C. and within the Beltway to less than 1 inch of snow.

Some roads may be slick, but expect plenty of sunshine for your Monday. It will be chilly, though, with temps in the 20s and wind chills making it feel even colder, down into the teens.

10-Day Forecast

Besides the refreeze expected Monday morning, Valentine’s Day will get off to a chilly start and then only hit a high of 35.

Tuesday will be a little warmer, with high temps in the low 40s.

Wednesday will warm up more, with high temps hitting the mid-50s, and it will be even warmer Thursday. Significant rainfall is expected Thursday and Friday.

