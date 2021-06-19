DC Mayor Bowser Activates Heat Emergency Plan for Sunday, Monday

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is activating the District's Heat Emergency Plan for Sunday and Monday.

DC Cooling Centers

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When the temperature or heat index in the District is forecast to reach 95 degrees or higher, the District activates cooling centers for residents.

You may find the closest cooling center using the District's interactive map.

The Downtown Day Center at 1313 New York Ave. NW will operate a cooling center with limited capacity for people experiencing homelessness from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Sunday. Limited services are available, including restrooms, bottled water and snacks. No appointment is necessary.

If you or someone you know needs help getting to a cooling center, call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093. For more information, go to heat.dc.gov or call 311.

Tips for Coping With Extreme Heat