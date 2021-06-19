DC Mayor Bowser Activates Heat Emergency Plan for Sunday, Monday

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is activating the District's Heat Emergency Plan for Sunday and Monday.
DC Cooling Centers
When the temperature or heat index in the District is forecast to reach 95 degrees or higher, the District activates cooling centers for residents.
You may find the closest cooling center using the District's interactive map.
The Downtown Day Center at 1313 New York Ave. NW will operate a cooling center with limited capacity for people experiencing homelessness from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Sunday. Limited services are available, including restrooms, bottled water and snacks. No appointment is necessary.
If you or someone you know needs help getting to a cooling center, call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093. For more information, go to heat.dc.gov or call 311.
Tips for Coping With Extreme Heat
- Stay inside when possible, or find places in the shade or with air conditioning.
- Check in on your neighbors. Young children, seniors, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable.
- Drink plenty of fluids, but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar.
- Keep pets inside. Walk pets early in the morning, give them plenty of water and don't leave them in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.
- Wear appropriate clothing and sunscreen. Pick lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing and wide brimmed hats. Use a sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.