Hot, Humid Through Wednesday in DC Area; Rain Likely July 4 Weekend

Sweltering heat and humidity will keep a grip on the Washington, D.C., area Tuesday and Wednesday, then expect rain during the Fourth of July weekend.

The heat index is set to near 100° Tuesday and it will be mostly sunny, Storm Team4 says.

D.C. has declared a heat emergency. Avoid overheating by staying out of the sun when possible and drinking extra water.

Feels-like temperatures are set to hit the triple digits again Wednesday. The forecast has morning sunshine then increasing clouds in the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is possible late in the evening.

The D.C. area will get some relief from the heat as rain chances ramp up starting Thursday.

The heaviest rain is most likely Thursday afternoon and evening, but frequent showers will stick around Friday and part of Saturday.

Heat Emergency

The District declared a heat emergency through Wednesday.

Cooling centers are open in D.C. through Wednesday after officials implemented the District’s Heat Emergency Plan. Go here to find a list of the facilities.

D.C. opens cooling centers when the temperature or heat index is forecast to reach 95 degrees.

There’s concern about a phenomenon called heat islands in D.C. They're areas within the same proximity that get hotter than others. News4’s Mark Segraves reports it’s a matter of trees versus asphalt.

If you’re walking your dog, be aware of how hot asphalt gets. It takes only 60 seconds to burn a dog’s paws. With an 86 degree temperature, the asphalt reaches 135 degrees, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

Find other tips to cope with extreme heat online here.

Fourth of July Weekend Weather Forecast for DC Area

You’ll want to plan around rain in the forecast for Independence Day weekend, but temperatures will be much more friendly for outdoor activities.

There’s an 80% chance of rain on Friday and showers are expected to linger into Saturday morning, Storm Team4 says.

Friday and Saturday are likely to stay in the 70s thanks to the clouds and rain.

Rain chances will drop to 30% by July 4 and we’re expected to be dry in time for evening fireworks. It will not be hot: low 80s in the afternoon and 70s for the fireworks.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for more details on the forecast.