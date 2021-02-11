Wet Snow, Rain Continue in DC Area; More Wintry Weather Late Thursday

What to Know Storm Team4 is tracking two more rounds of wintry weather for the rest of the week, on Thursday night and Saturday.

Overall, Storm Team4 currently expects 3-6 inches of snowfall this week in the metro area, mixing with sleet, rain and freezing rain.

A lot of the precipitation is expected overnight, which could cause slippery roads in the morning.

Periods of wet snow early Thursday morning are just the start of days of wintry weather in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain are all possible into the weekend, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

Through early Thursday afternoon, mostly wet snow is possible, with some sleet and rain, amid highs in the 30°- 35° range. The biggest impacts are north of D.C.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said. It affects much of the D.C. area north of Charles County, Maryland.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert for Thursday for two rounds of snow and ice chances, in the morning and the evening.

Another low-pressure area is expected to bring wintry weather to D.C., Maryland and Virginia late Thursday night into Friday. Then another is expected late Saturday into Sunday.

“You need to be weather alert and ready to adjust your plans as needed as conditions change quite a bit over the next couple of days,” Bell said.

Closures, Delays in Maryland and Virginia on Thursday

Road conditions, especially north of D.C., are prompting some closures. Here’s a full list of closures and delays.

Loudoun County Public Schools are closed. Fauquier and Prince William county schools will open two hours late.

Montgomery County Public Schools are delaying child care and in-person activities until 11:30 a.m., but school offices and virtual instruction will continue normally.

Maryland is allowing state employees liberal leave. Frederick, Maryland, schools will only offer virtual instruction.

Road temps are mainly above freezing around the region with the exception of MD where we are seeing some snow covered roads. Be careful on bridges, ramps and overpasses but for the most part - we are just wet around the region. More snow WELL south (closer to S. VA) later PM pic.twitter.com/PDWWLaDXRy — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) February 11, 2021

Winter Storm Timing in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Our first wave of wintry weather brought snow to areas north of D.C. and mostly rain south. This wet snow is set to end by early Thursday afternoon after leaving a coating to 2 inches on the ground.

A break of dry weather Thursday afternoon will give you a good opportunity to exercise outdoors or run errands, then the second wave arrives late and continues overnight.

South of D.C., into southern Maryland and Fredericksburg, Virginia, are likely to get the most snow in the storm: Up to 2-4 inches is possible.

Parts of central Virginia will be under a winter weather advisory, the National Weather Service said.

The D.C. metro area could get another 1-2 inches of snow.

With temperatures near or below freezing most of Friday, iciness and slick roads are possible.

After the second wave of wintry weather moves out Friday, the D.C. area is forecast to get another 12-18 hours of dry skies.

Wave three of wintry weather comes on Saturday.

The rain-snow line is often a tricky part of winter storm forecasting. It often sets up along the Interstate 95 corridor. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper explains why that happens.

“This will be our most challenging part of the forecast so be ready for updates,” Bell said.

A round of sleet and snow early Saturday morning is set to change to mostly snow during the day and then end with sleet and possibly freezing rain Saturday night.

Snowfall amounts of generally 1-3 inches are possible area-wide.

Freezing rain at the tail end of the storm is the biggest concern, and below-freezing temperatures could cause icing and travel concerns for Sunday morning.

By noon Sunday, the weather is looking up: Skies should dry out and temperatures should get above freezing during the afternoon.

Our next chance for winter weather then returns Tuesday.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for updates on the forecast.