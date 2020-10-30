Weather Alert: Rain, Flood Concerns Friday, Then Halloween Chills

Steady rain will come to an end Friday morning, but stay weather alert for a rush of chilly air and frost and freeze in some parts of the D.C. area early on Halloween.

Keep an umbrella handy Friday just in case, then on Halloween plan for some bone-tingling chills.

Flood warnings remain active in parts of Charles, Fauquier, Prince George’s, Prince William and St. Mary’s counties. Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert. Here's a full list of watches, warnings and advisories.

Watch out for standing water even after the rain stops, Storm Team4 says. Remember, never drive into a flooded roadway.

Steady rain is set to move out this morning. A little sunshine is possible on Friday afternoon, but a shower could also pass by. Highs are set to reach the mid-50s.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight. A frost advisory includes Montgomery, Fairfax, Prince William and eastern Loudoun counties as well as much of Northern Virginia. The Freeze warning is for western Loudoun County, Frederick County, Maryland and areas along the Maryland-Pennsylvania border.

Saturday morning will start frosty cold and temperatures will rise just into the mid-40s to low 50s.

You'll want to bundle up your ghosts and goblins and may feel chills running down your spine, but Storm Team4 has cast some good luck spells for Halloween weather.

It will be sunny and dry on Saturday.

Daylight savings time begins this weekend, bringing along more daylight hours. Storm Team4's Amelia Draper reports.

Skies will be clear and after the sun sets at 6:08 p.m., you’ll have a clear shot to howl at the full moon.

Don't forget to set your clocks back before you go to bed — Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 1. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep (or haunting).

A few late afternoon showers are expected Sunday as it becomes windier and a cold front arrives. Temperatures could hit the 60 degrees.

Brace yourself for a real chill on Monday morning: Wind chills could be near or even below freezing. The afternoon will be sunny, but highs are set to stick in the mid-40s.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast