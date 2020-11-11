Weather Alert: Heavy Downpours to Dump 1-3 Inches Rain in DC Area

Break out the umbrella and rain boots: Pouring rain is set to roll over the D.C. area amid unseasonably warm, humid conditions.

There’s a 100% chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday, and multiple waves of heavy rain are expected.

Moderate to heavy downpours are set to begin around lunchtime or early afternoon. The heaviest rain is expected to arrive after sunset and continue into Thursday.

Most areas could get at least 2 inches of rainfall and up to 3 inches are possible locally, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

At least you likely won’t be shivering cold if you get wet: Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the high 60s to low 70s. Overnight, temperatures could hover around 70 degrees due to the tropical connection of the rain.

Tropical Storm Eta roaring in the Gulf of Mexico is supplying moisture to the D.C. area, although the storm won’t move this far north.

“We have both the tropical season and the winter season coming into contact with each other and that’s the reason for the dramatic amounts of rainfall potential,” Bell said.

Flooding could occur in urban areas where storm drains can’t flush away the deluge. Never drive into a flooded roadway. Turn around, don’t drown.

On Thursday, there’s still a 100% chance of rain. Expect steady rain early, then showers into the evening.

Grab extra layers as you head out the door early Thursday: It’s set to cool from the mid-60s to the high 50s throughout the day.

The D.C. area will dry out on Friday, leaving room for a much cooler weekend with dry conditions and periods of sunshine.

