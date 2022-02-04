Weather Alert: Temperatures to Crash in DC Area, Some Ice Possible

After a short break from winter chills, arctic air and frigid winds are set to rush into the Washington, D.C., area Friday. Watch out for icy spots and slick roads later in the day, Storm Team4 says.

Bring your winter coat to work or school: After some areas hit 61° Friday morning, temperatures will plummet by about 30° throughout the day as a cold front with blustery winds takes hold.

WEATHER ALERT: Watch for falling temperatures. Most of the DC Metro will see a 30-35° drop in temperatures from this morning into this evening. Umbrella needed this morning. Winter Parka needed later. Wind chills will be in the 10s by 7-8pm. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/4k3m8qwNxn — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) February 4, 2022

A winter storm bearing down on millions of people won’t significantly impact most of the D.C. area. A winter weather advisory is set for Frederick County, Maryland, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday due to freezing rain. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

There's a 100% chance of rain in the D.C. area. Rain is set to continue until about lunchtime, then showers could linger until around sunset at 5:33 p.m. Some sleet, snow or wintry mix are possible in those final hours due to falling temperatures.

Most areas will drop below 40° before noon and below freezing by 7 or 8 p.m. As temperatures drop into the 20s Friday night, expect a rapid refreeze of rain runoff and puddles.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

If you must travel late Friday or early Saturday, use extreme caution. Anything that looks wet could be a sheet of slick ice.

Wind chills will be around 10° on Saturday morning and stay near 20° in the afternoon. Highs will stay below freezing for most of the area, but at least the sun will be shining.

Sunday will remain sunny and chilly but without the gusty wind. Highs in the mid- to upper 30s mean it won’t be a bad day to bundle up and go for a winter walk.

Next week’s weather is looking easy, with highs between 48° and 52° from Monday to Saturday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.