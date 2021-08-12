If nothing excites you more than weather extreme enough to set a record, then there's a silver lining to the relentless, blistering heat dogging the D.C. area this week.

Thursday was the hottest day of the year so far. High temperatures Thursday approached 100° throughout the area, and the heat index soared above triple digits.

A record high for Aug. 12 of 100° was set at Dulles International Airport. The previous record was 98° in 2002. The high at Reagan National Airport was 96°.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue reported 11 children suffering from the heat were rescued on the Billy Goat Trail on the Maryland side of the Potomac River. The two most serious patients were being moved by boat.

Update - Billy Goat trail/Potomac River @COcanalNPS 11 total patients, 2 are more serious & will be moved via SW boat(s) while others will be transferred by land (UTV) to EMS staging for further evaluating & transport https://t.co/Q18AWPavM7 pic.twitter.com/2fdRMVmQti — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 12, 2021

A heat advisory was in effect for the entire D.C. area until 8 p.m. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

D.C. has activated its heat emergency plan. Call 311 or go here to find a cooling center near you.

Thursday may have been the peak, but Friday will remain very steamy. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of the region.

Tips for Coping With Extreme Heat

Stay inside when possible, or find places in the shade or with air conditioning.

Check on your neighbors. Young children, seniors, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable.

Drink plenty of fluids, but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar.

Keep pets inside. Walk pets early in the morning, give them plenty of water and don't leave them in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

Wear appropriate clothing and sunscreen. Pick lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing and wide-brimmed hats. Use a sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.

