Storms Likely as DC Area Sweats Through More Extreme Heat

Extreme heat and humidity will continue to bake the D.C. area Friday, leading up to a round of afternoon storms that could be strong to severe.

Thursday was the hottest day of the year so far, and Dulles International Airport saw a record high for Aug. 12 of 100°.

But the persistent heat isn’t done with the D.C. area yet.

On Friday, temps will be in the mid- to upper 90s as the heat index hits 104° to 110°.

A heat advisory has been issued for the D.C. area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Another hot day across the region with the heat index above 104 degrees by the middle part of the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a chance of storms anytime after 2p/3p this afternoon. Some could be strong as well. THICK humidity continues into the night pic.twitter.com/zhs3wwv9U6 — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) August 13, 2021

D.C. has activated its heat emergency plan. Call 311 or go here to find a cooling center near you.

Keep an umbrella nearby because summer storms are likely Friday and Saturday.

After a sunny morning, Friday afternoon has a 60% chance of storms that could blow damaging winds. Any storm could be strong or severe, Storm Team4 says.

Storms could strike any time after 2 or 3 p.m.

DC Area Weather Radar

On Saturday, we’ll start to transition out of the hottest streak of weather so far this year.

Temperatures will likely stay below 90° with lower humidity.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected from midday to the evening. Downpours could set off flooding, Storm Team4 says.

If you’ve been suffering through the heat, you’ll get relief by Sunday as highs stay in the low 80s. A lingering morning shower is possible, then expect mostly cloudy skies.

Storm Team4 is tracking comfortable summer temps in the 80s and rain chances for next week.

Tips for Coping With Extreme Heat

Stay inside when possible, or find places in the shade or with air conditioning.

Check on your neighbors. Young children, seniors, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable.

Drink plenty of fluids, but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar.

Keep pets inside. Walk pets early in the morning, give them plenty of water and don't leave them in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

Wear appropriate clothing and sunscreen. Pick lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing and wide-brimmed hats. Use a sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.