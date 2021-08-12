Temps to Soar Near 100° in DC Area; Heat Advisory Issued

The relentless, blistering heat won’t give the D.C. area a break Thursday or Friday — but cooler days are coming along with a rainy weekend.

On Thursday, highs will approach 100° and the heat index will soar to between 105° and 110°.

A heat advisory was issued for the entire D.C. area from noon to 8 p.m. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

WEATHER ALERT: dangerous heat today. Here are the forecast high temperatures. This does NOT include the humidity. When you factor that in, the heat index will hover between 104-110° all afternoon. Limit your time outside as best you can. Join me on News4Today, cool-down coming! pic.twitter.com/13EMRBgeEA — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) August 12, 2021

D.C. has activated its heat emergency plan. Call 311 or go here to find a cooling center near you.

Reagan National Airport has not reached 100° since Aug. 15, 2016, but has a chance to get there Thursday and possibly again on Friday.

Take the heat seriously: Limit strenuous activities and stay hydrated.

After two nights of storms that knocked out power for thousands sweating through the dangerous heat, Thursday is forecast to be calmer. There’s a 20% chance for rain.

Blazing heat will be back on Friday, and storms are expected just in time for the evening commute.

On Saturday, heat and humidity will be going strong, but cloud cover will likely hold afternoon highs closer to 90° and the heat index just below 100°.

There’s an 80% chance for rain and thunder on Saturday, so it’s shaping up as a better day for a movie in refreshing A/C than a trip to the pool.

Real relief from the heat comes on Sunday. The D.C. area will be trading sweat for a 60% chance for occasional showers.

Then, our streak of days with highs over 90° will be over for at least a week.

Tips for Coping With Extreme Heat

Stay inside when possible, or find places in the shade or with air conditioning.

Check on your neighbors. Young children, seniors, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable.

Drink plenty of fluids, but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar.

Keep pets inside. Walk pets early in the morning, give them plenty of water and don't leave them in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

Wear appropriate clothing and sunscreen. Pick lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing and wide-brimmed hats. Use a sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.

