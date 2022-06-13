weather alert

Strong Storms Expected for Tuesday Morning Commute

By Storm Team4

Strong thunderstorms are expected for the Tuesday morning commute, which has Storm Team4 declaring a weather alert.

The storms are expected to move in about 7 a.m. Heavy rain could cause flooding. Quarter-size hail also is possible.

Strong winds are expected with gusts stronger than 60 mph possible. There is a low chance of tornados with these storms.

The storms should clear by about noon, which is when the area will start heating up. Expect high temperatures of about 87 degrees.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday with a chance of showers and storms Thursday.

Friday will get hot again with highs in the 90s.

Then Father's Day weekend looks lovely with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80s.

