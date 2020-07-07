Strong Storms Possible for DC Area Tuesday; Flood Warning in Effect for Parts of Maryland

After a night of thunderous storms, the D.C. area can expect another hot day that culminates in a chance for strong to severe storms.

In Maryland, flood warnings are in effect for parts of Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties through 1 p.m. Local law enforcement reported flooding in low-lying areas, the National Weather Service said. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the D.C. shoreline through 1 p.m. Go here to see all weather alerts.

Be careful when getting out the door on Tuesday: You may encounter some flooded roads and downed trees.

Before storm chances return, you should have some time to get outside while it's dry and hot, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says.

The rain continues to push out of the region this morning but flooded roads & downed trees are left. Please be careful getting out the door this AM. It will be another sunny, hot & humid day with temps rising into the 90s. Once again we have a chance of storms this PM pic.twitter.com/j80OdYwjid — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) July 7, 2020

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. Temperatures rise back into the low 90s and the heat index is likely to hit the mid- to upper 90s, continuing a heat wave that already has lasted 11 days.

There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe, bringing strong winds and heavy rain with some hail. Stay weather-ready after 2 p.m.

These storms are not expected to be as widespread as ones that rolled over the region Monday night, knocking out power to thousands of utility customers. But any isolated storm could be disruptive.

A lingering shower is possible late Tuesday, with temperatures falling into the 70s as the D.C. area dries out overnight.

This weather pattern is set to repeat throughout the week, with hot days and afternoon storm and rain chances.

On Wednesday, expect to deal with temperatures around 90, with plenty of sunshine and a chance for isolated afternoon storms.

Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny and around 90.

The D.C. area will be partly to mostly cloudy by Friday, which could bring some rain and clouds at the end of the workweek and start of the weekend.

