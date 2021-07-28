dc weather

Steamy Hot With Strong Thunderstorms Possible in DC Area

Today's forecast for the D.C. area is hot with a 30% chance of isolated storms

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Heat lovers are in for another treat Wednesday in the D.C. area, but be ready for isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

After a sunny, hazy morning, expect skies to cloud over. Highs will reach the mid-90s, Storm Team4 says.

There’s a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms — and with this heat, any storm could be strong or severe, Storm Team4 says. The most likely timing is between 4 and 11 p.m.

Thursday has a higher chance of rain and thunderstorms, and it’s more likely that storms will be strong.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It’s also forecast to be cooler with temps staying below 90°.

Weather

weather 4 hours ago

Storm Team4 Forecast

summer weather May 24

Summer 2021: Storm Team4's DC, Maryland, Virginia Weather Outlook

If you’ve been waiting for a break from the heat, the forecast is looking promising.

Friday evening and Saturday will be a lovely finish to July — sunny, cooler than average and less sweaty.

Sunday is set to be warmer and more humid with an afternoon storm possible.

Another front is expected Monday evening may keep temperatures below 90° for most, if not all, of next week.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast

This article tagged under:

dc weatherstorm team4
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us