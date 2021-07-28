Steamy Hot With Strong Thunderstorms Possible in DC Area

Heat lovers are in for another treat Wednesday in the D.C. area, but be ready for isolated afternoon thunderstorms.
After a sunny, hazy morning, expect skies to cloud over. Highs will reach the mid-90s, Storm Team4 says.
There’s a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms — and with this heat, any storm could be strong or severe, Storm Team4 says. The most likely timing is between 4 and 11 p.m.
Thursday has a higher chance of rain and thunderstorms, and it’s more likely that storms will be strong.
It’s also forecast to be cooler with temps staying below 90°.
If you’ve been waiting for a break from the heat, the forecast is looking promising.
Friday evening and Saturday will be a lovely finish to July — sunny, cooler than average and less sweaty.
Sunday is set to be warmer and more humid with an afternoon storm possible.
Another front is expected Monday evening may keep temperatures below 90° for most, if not all, of next week.
