Steamy Hot With Strong Thunderstorms Possible in DC Area

Heat lovers are in for another treat Wednesday in the D.C. area, but be ready for isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

After a sunny, hazy morning, expect skies to cloud over. Highs will reach the mid-90s, Storm Team4 says.

There’s a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms — and with this heat, any storm could be strong or severe, Storm Team4 says. The most likely timing is between 4 and 11 p.m.

Lovers of summer have been in hog heaven these past few days and will have more to snout about again today. Hot & humid. Highs in the 90s. Dry most of the day but some storms are likely to for by late afternoon. 30% chance from 4-11pm. Join me for a look at the weekend on NBC4. pic.twitter.com/6WdpP2lGYD — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) July 28, 2021

Thursday has a higher chance of rain and thunderstorms, and it’s more likely that storms will be strong.

It’s also forecast to be cooler with temps staying below 90°.

If you’ve been waiting for a break from the heat, the forecast is looking promising.

Friday evening and Saturday will be a lovely finish to July — sunny, cooler than average and less sweaty.

Sunday is set to be warmer and more humid with an afternoon storm possible.

Another front is expected Monday evening may keep temperatures below 90° for most, if not all, of next week.

