Scattered Thunderstorms Thursday, Friday Could Be Severe

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Thursday and Friday in the D.C. area, and some are likely to be strong to severe with damaging winds and a flash flood risk.

Most of the Wednesday still stay dry, but keep an umbrella handy in case of occasional sprinkles or a few showers. It will be warm, with highs nearing 80°.

There’s a slight risk for severe weather and an 80% chance for rain on Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service says.

Thunderstorms could dump near a half-inch of rain Thursday in multiple waves. The first could come in the morning, potentially causing trouble for commuters. Be ready for more storms 3-9 p.m., when the D.C. area is more likely to see severe weather.

After our rainy Memorial Day weekend, heavy rainfall would create conditions where flash flooding is possible.

Even with the clouds and rain, highs will still be near 80° on Thursday and Friday afternoon.

There’s good news if you’ve been itching for a pool day or beach trip: Say hello to summer heat and humidity for the weekend.

Saturday looks sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday and Monday look hot and humid with highs above 90°, and that hot weather is likely to hang around through most of next week, too.

