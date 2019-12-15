Snow and a wintry mix slowed down the Monday morning commute, especially in areas north and west of D.C. Many school districts closed or delayed due to weather.

Winter weather advisories were in place for higher terrain areas north and west of D.C. Monday morning.

WEATHER ALERT: Updated snow forecast. Now it looks like our Northern and Western areas could get 2-3" of snow. Closer to and inside the Beltway we could get up to an inch - mainly on grassy areas. Snow is sticking to roads where higher amounts possible. pic.twitter.com/GVLGZDj6Ts — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) December 16, 2019

Fauquier, Frederick County (Maryland), Frederick County (Virginia), Loudoun, Prince William, Montgomery, Warren and several more school districts are closed Monday, Dec. 16. Schools in Manassas and Manassas Park are among those that were delayed. Here is a full list of school closures and delays.

Temperatures around the Beltway are forecast to stick in the 30s on Monday — cold enough for snow, but not cold enough to get it to stick to roads in the metro area.

Driving through snow showers in the District. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/SxBA0Tba1t — Molette Green (@MoletteGreen) December 16, 2019

Precipitation will continue Monday, but the temperatures will remain above freezing, so no more snow is expected.

The rain will continue through most of the day on Tuesday.