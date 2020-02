Severe weather downed trees, cut power and damaged homes around the D.C. area Friday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a series of warnings about severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and tornados. Residents of Leesburg, Virginia, reported seeing a twister touch down, but Storm Team4 and the National Weather Service have not yet confirmed a tornado. Here's the latest forecast.

Here are scenes from Friday's spurt of severe weather:

Fortunately daughter was downstairs -- debris shot through window Leesburg #tornado pic.twitter.com/AhShDRp4Dh — Ray (@thereelray) February 7, 2020

@dougkammerer @nbcwashington Time lapse of storm going over Belmont Bay in Woodbridge pic.twitter.com/XcBuC9y2jS — ItsLuisF (@ItsLuisF) February 7, 2020

Rt 109 between 355 & 270. Trees down across the road and on a car. No injuries. Crews working to open the road. @MCFRSNews @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/or8SZKUZuu — Jason Blake (@mcfrsPIO7) February 7, 2020