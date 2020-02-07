Weather Alert: Intense Wind, Cold Front Follow Flood Watch for DC Area

Thick fog and lingering rain may hamper your morning commute before an intense wind kicks up this afternoon and temperatures plummet. It's one more dramatic swing in weather conditions before things settle down for the weekend.

A flood watch remains in effect for some areas through Friday morning. A wind advisory is set to begin around 9 a.m. Here is a full list of weather alerts.

Storm Team4 declared Friday a weather alert day. Remember, never drive through a flooded roadway. Turn around, don't drown.

Another round of rain is likely before lunchtime as a strong cold front comes through the region, bringing wind with gusts near 50 mph.

Those winds could be strong enough to down trees and blow unsecured objects through the air, the National Weather Service advises.

Friday's highs in the 50s will occur this morning. By about 5-6 p.m., temperatures will quickly fall into the mid- to upper 30s.

You'll want to bring extra layers out because of a frigid wind chill factor.

Friday evening will stay dry but very blustery and cold. The rest of the weekend is also looking dry, with cold mornings. Saturday's high is forecast to be in the mid-40s. It could near 50 degrees on Sunday.

Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts: There are lots of chances for rain next week.

