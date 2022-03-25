Nice Friday Before Chilly, Blustery Weekend Weather in DC Area

Enjoy some sunshine and mild temperatures on Friday in the Washington, D.C., area before chilly, windy weather blows in for the weekend.

After a pair of rainy days, heavy rain has moved out. A dense fog advisory is in effect for areas south and west of the D.C. area until 8 a.m. It includes parts of Montgomery and Fairfax counties plus Arlington, Falls Church and Alexandria. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

Once the fog lifts, sunshine is set to return as highs reach the low 60s.

Have you seen the cherry blossoms yet? Check them out soon, because windy, cold weather over the weekend poses a risk to the delicate flowers.

There’s a 40% chance of Saturday — keep an umbrella handy in case of afternoon showers. Lows will be in the 40s and highs in the mid-50s.

Don’t pack your winter gear away for the season yet.

Sunday’s forecast is much cooler with lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 40s amid windy conditions.

The cold snap is set to continue Monday. Subfreezing temperatures are possible overnight, and temperatures will be stuck in the 40s.

After a similarly chilly day Tuesday, milder air and temps in the upper 50s to low 60s will return.

