National Weather Service Tracks Tornado in Poolesville During Saturday's Storms

The National Weather Service says a tornado went through Poolesville, Maryland, during Saturday’s severe afternoon storms.

The tornado blew through the area at about 2 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for the storms that hit the region in the afternoon.

Whoa and this one was not warned on. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect though! https://t.co/B6DM8wh1yX — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) April 23, 2023

The tornado was rated an EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF), a rating system for tornadoes used to estimate wind speeds and related damage. The zero rating is for three seconds of gusts up to 65 to 95 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The National Weather Service estimated the tornado's wind speeds at 75 mph with a path of 100 yards and a max width of 25 yards.

Trees in the path of the tornado were snapped and uprooted while large hardwood branches were broken, the National Weather Service said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.