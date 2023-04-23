Maryland

National Weather Service Tracks Tornado in Poolesville During Saturday's Storms

Trees in the path of the tornado were snapped and uprooted while large hardwood branches were broken

By Allison Hageman

The National Weather Service says a tornado went through Poolesville, Maryland, during Saturday’s severe afternoon storms.

The tornado blew through the area at about 2 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for the storms that hit the region in the afternoon.

The tornado was rated an EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF), a rating system for tornadoes used to estimate wind speeds and related damage. The zero rating is for three seconds of gusts up to 65 to 95 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service estimated the tornado's wind speeds at 75 mph with a path of 100 yards and a max width of 25 yards.

Trees in the path of the tornado were snapped and uprooted while large hardwood branches were broken, the National Weather Service said.

