Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect Ahead of Evening Storms

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for Washington D.C. and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia.

A cold front moving into the area this afternoon will bring a risk of severe storms, damaging winds gusts and hail in certain areas, according to Storm Team4.

“This afternoon we are looking at the potential for some strong to severe storms. I have the future cast showing us by about noon showers and storms knocking on the doorstep of Winchester in the Shenandoah Valley, Front Royal, this will move towards the east in the Metro D.C. between 2 and 4 p.m.,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Ryan Miller said.

Storm Team4 declared a weather alert ahead of the expected storms. A full list of weather alerts from the National Weather Service can be found here.

Storms will start at about noon to 2 p.m. for the Western D.C. suburbs, 2 to 4 p.m. for the immediate Metro area and 3 to 5 p.m. for the Eastern D.C. suburbs, Miller said.

Line of storms continues to push toward #DC. Western suburbs will see conditions worsen first (now through 2p) and anticipate impacts in Washington closer to 2p. ⁦@dougkammerer⁩ ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ct62zyi6Vr — Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller_WX) April 22, 2023

The storm threats are strong wind, heavy rain with isolated flash flooding possible, lighting and a slight chance of spin-up tornado. The highest likelihood of severe weather conditions will be in the Eastern suburbs, Miller said.

Saturday's temperatures will be in the high 70s ahead of the storm, about a 20 degree decrease from Friday's record highs near the 90s.The temperatures warming for a longer period of time will help fuel the approaching storms.

“A strong cold front approaching the area will increase the risk for showers and thunderstorms, some of which may become severe. The main threat will be damaging winds. However, the stronger storms may pose the risk of large hail and even a few brief tornadoes,” @NWS_BaltWash tweeted.

A strong cold front approaching the area will increase the risk for showers & thunderstorms, some of which may become severe. The main threat will be damaging winds. However, the stronger storms may pose the risk of large hail & even a few brief tornadoes. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/RjXOpF93VM — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 22, 2023

The forecast shows rain will continue through Saturday evening, ending between about 10 to 11 p.m. Cooler temperatures will return Sunday.

The D.C. area has been in a dry period, and the storms will give the area much needed rain. After the storms, the area will remain dry until next Thursday, according to Storm Team4.