Memorial Day Weekend Weather: Severe Storms Expected Friday in DC Area

Get ready for a stormy start to Memorial Day weekend in the Washington, D.C., area. Severe storms are possible just as many people would hit the road for their long weekend escape — but we'll have beach weather by Sunday.

Thunderstorms with dangerous wind gusts, hail and blinding rain would slow travel Friday afternoon and evening, including along Interstate 95 and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Storm Team4 says.

“This is going to be a very active severe weather day on our getaway Friday,” Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Thursday will bring easy weather if you can take off early. It will be cloudy with highs in the low to mid-70s. A couple of brief showers are possible.

Friday will be a Storm Team4 weather alert day. The severe weather outlook is level two of five (slight), the National Weather Service says.

The day will begin with low-impact showers and highs will be about 74° to 82°.

Multiple rounds of high-impact weather are expected in the afternoon and evening. Overall, there’s an 80% chance of rain.

The strongest storms are expected to hit the Interstate 81 corridor from noon to 5 p.m., the Interstate 95 corridor from 4-8 p.m. and the Bay Bridge and beaches from 6-10 p.m.

Memorial Day Weekend Forecast in DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia

The rest of the long weekend will be pretty nice — the weather will slowly improve from Friday to Monday.

On Saturday, there’s a 30% chance for lingering rain amid highs near 80°.

Sunday and Memorial Day will be generally sunny and warm — those are your beach days.

Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-80s. Monday will be a few degrees warmer, and Tuesday through Thursday of next week will be close to 90°.

