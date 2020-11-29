Heavy Rain Monday Morning Ahead of Chance for Storms in Afternoon

The rain that began overnight will continue with periods of heavy rain before noon and the risk of some isolated, strong thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Even with heavy rain early, most of our area will get close to 70 degrees in the afternoon. South winds will also be somewhat disruptive and will gust over 40 mph at times.

Storm Team4 has declared a Weather Alert Day, and the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for central Fairfax County, Virginia, until noon Monday.

A powerful storm that has pushed accumulating snow as far south as Tennessee will push super-mild air northward into the Mid-Atlantic. The two cold fronts associated with this storm will pass through at around noon and again at 7 p.m.

The heaviest and steadiest of the rain will come along and ahead of that first cold front at noon and could leave 1" to 2". During the afternoon and just ahead of the second cold front will come a few breaks of sun, a rapid warmup, some gusty winds and the chance for an isolated thunderstorm.

Areas along and east of Interstate 95 have a slight risk for severe storms, quite rare for our area this time of year.

All these hazards will be over by Monday evening as much colder air rushes in behind the fronts.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says all but two coronavirus testing sites will be closed Monday due to the weather.

Due to inclement weather, the only testing sites open on Monday, November 30:



-F Street, 8:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

-Nats Park (GEICO Garage), 2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.



Pre-register at https://t.co/gwfNlT3pPj



Residents are encouraged to get tested through their doctor.

The overnight will stay dry as temperatures drop to near 40 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, blustery and cold. A few sprinkles of rain are not out of the question, but no significant amount of rain is expected Tuesday.

Temperatures will hover in the low 40s all Tuesday afternoon, with a stiff west wind gusting in the 25-30 mph range all day. It will feel like December for sure, and that winter chill will be with us the rest of the week.