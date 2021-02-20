Frigid Wind Chills in Teens, 20s Saturday Start DC Area's Cold Weekend

After getting walloped by a winter storm during the week, anyone heading out this weekend in the D.C. area should prepare to face a blast of cold air.
Layer on your winter gear because temperatures are running 10-15 degrees below normal before factoring in the wind chill, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said.
On Saturday, highs will reach the low 30s and may only go a degree above freezing.
As winds gust up to 30 mph, feels-like temperatures will stay in the teens and 20s.
It will be sunny and dry — so you can bundle up, get outside and enjoy your weekend plans.
Drive and walk carefully, though: Freezing conditions meeting slush left over from winter storms could create some slippery or icy conditions. Any wet-looking spot could be ice.
D.C. and Montgomery County are among areas that implemented hypothermia plans. Keep an eye on pets and neighbors and call authorities if someone needs help
Sunday will be the better day to get outside. The cold won’t be as biting but you’ll still want a warm coat, gloves, hat and scarf. D.C., Maryland and Virginia will have lighter winds and highs in the mid- to upper 30s.
By the Monday morning commute, there could be a wintry mix falling in the D.C. area, followed by a switch to rain for the afternoon drive.
If you’re feeling done with winter, there’s good news in the forecast: Temperatures will warm throughout the week, possibly reaching the upper 50s to near 60 on Wednesday and Thursday — great weather for hiking or dining outdoors.
