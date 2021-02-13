Freezing Rain, Ice Accumulation Expected in DC Area; Ice Storm Warning South

What to Know Freezing rain, sleet and a little snow are expected in D.C., Maryland and Virginia from mid-morning Saturday into the evening.

Accumulating ice is likely to endanger travelers on the roads.

Iciness is expected to continue until temperatures rise above freezing mid-morning Sunday.

A winter storm will drop freezing rain, sleet and a little snow on D.C., Maryland and Virginia into Saturday evening, causing treacherous travel conditions throughout the region.

Freezing rain is set to cause icy roads and endanger travelers. The Virginia Department of Transportation has advised against nonessential travel in the region.

An ice storm warning will be in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday for areas south of D.C. The rest of the region will be under a winter weather advisory until 7 a.m. Sunday. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

“We’ve got a little messy Saturday in story for us. An icy mix is headed our way,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

By 11 a.m. most of the D.C. area will likely see freezing rain and sleet. Snowflakes may be caught in the mix, mainly north and west. It will also be cold, with temperature stuck below freezing.

The highest impacts will be south of D.C. where the ice storm warning is in effect, including Fredericksburg and Charles, Calvert, Stafford, Spotsylvania and St. Mary’s counties. A quarter of an inch of ice could accumulate.

Ice could damage power outages and trees, and travel could be “nearly impossible,” the National Weather Service says.

The D.C. metro area be moderately impacted. Prepare for up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation and under an inch of snow and freezing rain.

In our eastern zone, including Leesburg through Culpeper, scattered sleet and freezing rain will have a low to moderate impact, Ricketts says.

Mountain zones face the lowest impacts, with a wintry mix and snow expected. Roads could be slick.

By 10-11 p.m., the storm system is forecast to be gone but iciness lingers until temps get above freezing mid-morning Sunday. Expect rough road conditions until temperatures warm.

More rain could return Sunday evening and last into Monday, then we get another overnight chance for wintry mix into Tuesday morning.

It is going to be an icy mess today as temperatures stay below freezing. The biggest impacts with be SE of DC but expect freezing rain/sleet & snow to transition to all freezing rain through the day. Ice accumulation likely-0.25" + possible SE of DC-Winds stay on the lighter side pic.twitter.com/q0vm2glPTq — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) February 13, 2021

Metro, Road Impacts in D.C. Area

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is sending out the District Snow Team at midnight. The District Snow Team consists of heavy and light plows to clear both large and small streets.

Residents are encouraged to spread abrasives like salt on their sidewalks to prevent any slips or falls. Residential and commercial property owners are required to clear the sidewalks within eight hours of daylight after the storm passes. Qualified residents can be exempt from this.

Metro shuttle buses may be operating in lieu of trains between Largo and Benning Roads Saturday morning due to freezing rain. Service on some routes will be suspended and detours will be in effect to avoid potentially hazardous conditions.

Metrorail is expected to operate on a regular Saturday schedule. MetroAccess is also expected to operate normally, but some trips may be delayed because of the road conditions.

Customers are encouraged by Metro to travel only if it’s necessary and to consider traveling as early in the day as possible.

