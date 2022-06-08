Flood Watch for Parts of Virginia Ahead of Storms

A flood watch will take effect this afternoon for parts of Northern Virginia as storms are expected to bring heavy rain through the D.C. region.

The flood watch includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Prince William and Stafford counties, as well as Spotsylvania County. The National Weather Service issued the watch for 3 p.m. through late in the evening and advised that excessive stormwater runoff could result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected late Wednesday afternoon through the night, and Storm Team4 says to expect a rainy evening commute.

Some parts of the region could get as much as 2 inches of rain per hour, leading to the potential for flash flooding.

The highest rain chances run from 4 p.m. until 4 a.m. Thursday morning, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Bell said Thursday afternoon will be sunny, breezy and delightful with highs around 80°.

