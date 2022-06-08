forecast

Flood Watch for Parts of Virginia Ahead of Storms

Numerous showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected to move through the DC area late Wednesday afternoon through the evening

By NBC Washington Staff and Storm Team4

NBC Universal, Inc.

A flood watch will take effect this afternoon for parts of Northern Virginia as storms are expected to bring heavy rain through the D.C. region.

The flood watch includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Prince William and Stafford counties, as well as Spotsylvania County. The National Weather Service issued the watch for 3 p.m. through late in the evening and advised that excessive stormwater runoff could result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected late Wednesday afternoon through the night, and Storm Team4 says to expect a rainy evening commute.

Some parts of the region could get as much as 2 inches of rain per hour, leading to the potential for flash flooding.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The highest rain chances run from 4 p.m. until 4 a.m. Thursday morning, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Bell said Thursday afternoon will be sunny, breezy and delightful with highs around 80°.

Weather

storm team4 10 hours ago

Storm Team4 Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorms to Hit DC Area

stormteam4 May 23

Doug's Summer Weather Forecast

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.

This article tagged under:

forecastRAINStorm Team4 Forecaststorms
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us