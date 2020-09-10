Flash Flood Watch Thursday; 1-3 Inches Rain Possible in DC Area

The D.C. area will be hit by heavy rain Thursday, with 1-3" possible, sparking concerns about flash floods, according to the National Weather Service.

Part of St. Mary’s County is under a flash flood warning until 8:30 a.m. Remember: Never drive into a flooded roadway.

A flash flood watch remains in effect through Thursday evening around Interstate 95 and to the east. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

Storm Team4 has declared Thursday a weather alert day.

#WeatherAlert: Heavy rain and flood threat today. Locally heavy rain is causing flooding near Front Royal, VA from 4-9am. Entire DC Metro area is under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 8pm this evening. Stay away from high or fast-moving water. More updates on @NBCWashington pic.twitter.com/DxICjhMDOU — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) September 10, 2020

Numerous showers and thunderstorms will roll over the region on Thursday. It will be cloudy and humid all day, with highs around 77°- 82°.

The rain will taper off late Thursday night, but rain chances will not drop to zero until late Monday.

Friday and Saturday will be cloudy with rain chances but aren’t expected to be total washouts. Any sunshine you see on those two days will be measured in minutes, not hours.

Friday has a 40% chance of passing showers.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a few showers possible by the evening.

Rain and thunderstorm chances go up to 60% on Sunday, and it will also be more warm and humid. Be ready for periods of heavy rain during the afternoon and evening.

Cool, dry air from Canada will eventually push a cold front through on Monday afternoon. This will signal the end of the gray, wet stretch of weather and leave us with sunshine and cooler than average temperatures for most of next week.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.