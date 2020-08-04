1 Killed as Tropical Storm Isaias Downs Trees, Floods DC, Maryland and Virginia

One person was killed when a large tree fell on a moving car in Maryland as Tropical Storm Isaias thrust damaging wind gusts, several inches of rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding into the D.C. area.

Isaias moved past the Chesapeake Bay by noon as it skittered up the East Coast, leaving the area after dumping 7.67 inches of rain in Mechanicsville and 2.44 inches in D.C.

The D.C. area is unlikely to see more dramatic downpours or flash flooding for the rest of Tuesday. Many neighborhoods will remain dry.

Floods and coastal flooding remain moderate concerns, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper says.

A flood warning is in effect in parts of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George's counties until 5 p.m. D.C.'s flood warning was set to expire around 2 p.m. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert because many roads could still be flooded. Never drive into a flooded roadway.

Any afternoon sunshine will give a small break to those cleaning up the path of damage left as Isaias passed over the Chesapeake Bay, especially in southern Maryland where a series of tornado warnings were issued.

St. Mary's County was among the hardest-hit spots. According to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, just over 7 inches of rain fell and a tornado touched down there. State road crews responded to 14 incidents in that county, more than anywhere else.

One person was killed in St. Mary's County when a large tree toppled onto a moving car.

#NOW: A tree has fallen on a car at Three Notch Rd & Charlotte Hall School Rd in St. Mary’s the Sheriff tells #News4 one person is trapped. pic.twitter.com/XDsjFBLCpC — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) August 4, 2020

The St. Mary's Sheriff's Department began investigating what it called a serious crash Tuesday morning at Three Notch Road and Charlotte Hall School Road in Mechanicsville.

Rescuers were seen trying to help the trapped occupant or occupants of the car. The tree that fell had a root system at least six feet wide, NBC4's Tracee Wilkins reported.

The sheriff's office initially told News4 that one person was dead and another was injured. Police later confirmed that one person had died. No information about their identity has been released.

Serious thunderstorms capable of producing tornados rolled over St. Mary's early Tuesday, downing trees and flooding roads. A tornado was observed near Leonardtown, Maryland, the National Weather Service says. The twister toppled trees, but no injuries were reported.

SOMDWXNEWS is safe after a tornado went through our area on MD 5 next to Winters Sheet Metal just south of Leonardtown. Multiple trees down along Rt 5 and several into a house and on top of a car. Many trees cut off at the top of the top. pic.twitter.com/u4XVMPLSas — SouthernMD WX & NEWS (@SOMDWxNews) August 4, 2020

St. Mary's Sheriff Tim Cameron warned that most roadways became "impassable and dangerous" and that multiple people needed to be rescued from high water.

"It was incredible how much the water level was raised," Cameron said. “The traditional areas flooded right away and then some other areas too."

In Montgomery County, another person was injured when a tree fell across West Lake Drive. They are expected to recover.

ICYMI (~910a) On W. Lake Dr. near Tuckerman Lane, Single vehicle struck by a falling, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 1 adult NLT, @mcfrs PE726, A726 responded (MCFRS move the tree out of roadway) https://t.co/PuPMudMEpI pic.twitter.com/1XzLgv5J8K — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 4, 2020

When peeks of the sun began shining through around noon, tens of thousands were still without power. Most were SMECO customers in Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert counties or Dominion Energy customers in Northern Virginia.

Streets in near the Potomac River in Old Town Alexandria were inundated with ankle-high water. In Fairfax County, Old Courthouse Road, Browns Mill Road, Burke Road and Lawyers Road were among those closed due to flooding.

Sligo Creek Parkway from University to Dennis Avenue was closed, as was Forest Glen to Colesville Road.

Trees were knocked down in D.C., closing 10th Street NE and 27th Street Northwest.

Isaias weakened to a tropical storm as it made landfall overnight near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

The storm's worst impacts through southern Maryland to the D.C. area were expected before noon.

Metro closed the Red Line station in Cleveland Park and King Street's Cameron Street entrance as a safety precaution.

Dangerous winds will be mainly a concern east of I-95 as the storm passes over the Chesapeake Bay. Tornadoes are possible.

Crews in the region are stacked sandbags, cleared debris from drains and put tree-removal teams on standby Monday.

A coastal flood warning is in effect. The National Weather Service says the unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the DC Seafood Market is expected to flood. Water is also expected to approach parts of the Hains Point Loop Road.

Moderate coastal flooding is also possible at times of high tide Tuesday as Isaias makes its closest approach to the area.

In anticipation of the storm, D.C. closed all meal and grocery distribution sites and COVID-19 testing sites, including at fire stations, on Tuesday.

In case of power outages, make sure you have on hand non-perishable food and enough drinking water to last a few days. Other emergency items to have include extra medication, face masks and hand sanitizer. Charge up your devices early and know where to find flashlights and candles.

You should also secure any loose objects outside your home, such as lawn furniture.

Remember, never drive into a flooded roadway.