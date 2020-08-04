Tornado Spotted in Southern Maryland Amid Warnings in Area

At least one tornado is believed to have touched down in southern Maryland early Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias moved up the Atlantic coast.

A trained storm spotter reported seeing one tornado in St. Mary’s County, the National Weather Service says. Another tornado is being investigated in Calvert County. The Weather Service is surveying images now.

The St. Mary's County tornado was observed in an area that includes Leonardtown, Mechanicsville and Chaptico. The county is coping with flooding, downed trees and road closures, Leonardtown Mayor Dan Burris and County Sheriff Tim Cameron said live on News4.

“The traditional areas flooded right away and then some other areas too,” Cameron said.

Tornado Warning continues for Leonardtown MD, Mechanicsville MD, Chaptico MD until 7:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/V7Zw9mhLb7 — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) August 4, 2020

The St. Mary's Sheriff's Department says it is investigating a serious crash in which a large tree fell onto a moving car at Three Notch and Charlotte Hall School roads in Mechanicsville. Rescuers were seen trying to help at least one person who was inside the car.

The sheriff's office initially told News4 that one person had died and another was injured. However, police then said they could not confirm a fatality.

Cameron warned that roadways became "impassable and dangerous" and that multiple people needed to be rescued from high water.

"It was incredible how much the water level was raised," he said.

Tornado warnings were issued in southern Maryland starting at 4 a.m. after tornados were indicated on radar. Residents of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties were told to take cover. The warnings later expired.

St. Mary’s County officials are advising residents to stay home and off the roads if they can. Multiple roads are closed because of flooding.

Charles County also is warning drivers to look out for flooded roads.

Rapidly deteriorating conditions are making most roadways in St. Marys impassable and dangerous. Please stay off the roads. pic.twitter.com/lLFs911ek9 — Sheriff Tim Cameron (@SheriffCameron) August 4, 2020

SOMDWXNEWS is safe after a tornado went through our area on MD 5 next to Winters Sheet Metal just south of Leonardtown. Multiple trees down along Rt 5 and several into a house and on top of a car. Many trees cut off at the top of the top. pic.twitter.com/u4XVMPLSas — SouthernMD WX & NEWS (@SOMDWxNews) August 4, 2020

Good morning Charles County residents: as you head out this morning, please use extreme caution, slow down, be on the lookout for trees across our roadways and flood roads. #safetyfirst #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/fBWXSZKuQm — ccvolfireems (@ccvolfireems) August 4, 2020

