DC Area Sizzling Hot Until a Cold Front Brings Storms This Weekend

There’s no mistaking that it’s summertime in the Washington, D.C., area and it will stay sizzling hot until this weekend when a cold front arrives with rain and storms.

Stay hydrated Thursday, Friday and Saturday as highs reach the 90s with the heat index near 100°.

There’s about a 20% chance for rain on Thursday, most likely between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Keep an umbrella handy in case you get caught in an isolated thunderstorm. However, most of the area will stay dry.

DC Area Weather Radar

Friday will stay mostly sunny and hot, then rain chances increase for the weekend.

Get your errands done and head to the pool early Saturday before storms roll in after 4 p.m.

A cold front is expected to pass through Sunday, giving some relief from the heat. High temperatures are forecast to be in the 80s.

Sunday will be cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Rain chances linger into Monday and Tuesday, as do cooler temperatures maxing out in the 80s.

