Heavy Rain, Storms Drenching Morning Commuters in DC Area

Heavy rain and potential thunderstorms are rolling over the Washington, D.C., area Friday morning, creating a slippery commute.

The weekend won’t be a washout, but two cold fronts will bring rain and make temperatures tumble, Storm Team4 says.

An inch of rain could fall Friday morning as storms move west to east. Localized flooding is possible, and expect slippery conditions on the roads.

Storm Team4 says to delay travel if possible. Interstates 95 and 270 will be drenched.

Storms will fly out of the Interstate 95 corridor about 8 or 9 a.m. and skies could turn sunny again by lunchtime, Storm Team4 says.

Friday’s highs will be in the low 60s amid breezy conditions, then the night will be seasonably chilly and clear.

Rain chances return Saturday afternoon. There’s a 40% chance of passing showers as temperatures fall into the 40s.

It will be cold enough in the highest elevations of the Blue Ridge mountains and West Virginia that wet snow mixed with rain is possible.

Sunday will be chilly with temperatures in the 30s overnight and highs barely reaching the 50°.

Find your favorite cool-weather layers because most of next week is forecast to have highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

