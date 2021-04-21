Cold, Powerful Winds Follow Storm Chances in DC Area Wednesday

Grab an umbrella and extra layers as you head out the door Wednesday: After a mild start, the D.C. area may see thunderstorms followed by powerful wind and near-freezing temperatures.

Wednesday starts mild, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Highs will reach the upper 60s before a cold front arrives, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to develop near and east of Interstate 95 around 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Severe storms are more likely on the Eastern Shore, but wind gusts of 50 mph are possible in the D.C. area.

Rain and storms won’t be too disruptive, but a cold front will rapidly change conditions. Be ready for winter-like cold and damaging winds later, Bell said.

Temperatures will tumble into the 40s amid strong wind gusts this afternoon and evening.

Brush off your winter coat for Thursday morning. Temperatures are set to be in the 30s and 40s.

A freeze warning will be in effect from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, including northern Maryland and areas west of the Blue Ridge. It may be expanded to Loudoun, Montgomery and other D.C.-area counties.

The frigid snap won’t last long.

Thursday afternoon will be blustery and chilly with afternoon highs in the low to mid-50s.

By Friday, the weather looks nice and sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

The weekend will start and end dry but come with a high rain chance from 6 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday.

