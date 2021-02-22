Chance of Wet Snow for Monday Morning

The cold air that was here in the D.C. area all weekend is now in retreat, but it will hang around long enough to deliver another chance of snow Monday morning.

Just like every snow chance this month, this one comes with many complicating factors. The main issue is that not everyone will get snow. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. Monday for areas north and west of D.C.

WEATHER ALERT: Snow is about to arrive along the I-81 corridor and will be impacting the Northern and Western parts of the DC Metro area during the middle and later parts of the Monday morning commute. Some slushy accumulations possible. Join me on @nbcwashington for more info. pic.twitter.com/nYyVonASo9 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) February 22, 2021

The area under the advisory includes upper Montgomery and all of northern Maryland, as well as Martinsburg, West Virginia, and the high terrain of Loudoun County and northwest Virginia. These areas could get as much as 3-4 inches of snow. See all weather alerts here.

Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland and Shenandoah County Public Schools in Virginia will both have all-virtual learning Monday. See all school closings here.

The metro area will likely get a period of wet snow before a change to all rain later Monday morning. Snow accumulations in and around D.C. will be 2" or less and will likely be washed away by the rain before sundown.

Storm Team4 has declared a Weather Alert.

Skies will begin to clear later Monday night and some areas, especially those with any snow left, could drop below freezing by Tuesday morning, making icy roads a concern.

WEATHER ALERT: Wet snow on the way...SOON. Snow reachingI-81 around 6am, I-270 around 7am and the Capital Beltway by 8am. It's below freezing so be ready for a quick coating before 9-10am. Forecast models in good agreement that 1-3" is likely before going to rain. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/283VjEOgLO — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) February 22, 2021

High pressure from down south will move into the region Tuesday, leading to some of the best weather in a while. Increasing sunshine and near 50° on Tuesday will feel nice. Abundant sunshine and near 60° on Wednesday will feel even better. Thursday and Friday look to stay dry, but with temperatures generally in the 40s. Another storm will arrive for the weekend, but temps should be mild enough for it to be just rain.