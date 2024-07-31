2024 Paris Olympics

Watch: Maryland boxer Jahmal Harvey advances after split decision at Olympic opening round

The bout left Harvey bloodied from a cheek injury, but that didn't stop his flow

By Max Molski and Vince Lattanzio

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jahmal Harvey defeated Brazil's Luiz Gabriel Oliveira to open the men's featherweight boxing competition at the Paris Olympics.

The 21-year-old from Oxon Hill, Maryland, entered Paris as the No. 3 overall seed in the men's 57 kg weight class, and he eked out an opening-round win with a 3-2 split decision. The bout left Harvey bloodied from a cheek injury, but that didn't stop his flow.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

He will return to the ring on Saturday for the quarterfinals, where he will face either Munarbek Seitbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan or Saidel Horta of Cuba. You can find the boxing schedule and live stream links here.

Paris , France - 31 July 2024; Jahmal Harvey of Team USA, left, celebrates winning against Luiz Gabriel Oliveira of Team Brazil in their men's 57kg preliminary round of 16 bout at the North Paris Arena during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Harvey punched his ticket to Paris after winning gold at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, in the fall of 2023.

He began boxing at 13 and told News4's Tommy McFly that his goal headed into the games is focusing on "just getting the job done."

News4's Tommy McFly spars with Team USA boxer and Maryland native Jahmal Harvey. Credits: Producer Haleigh Hoffman and photojournalist Nick Leimbach

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 12 hours ago

Live updates: Team USA swimmers hit the pool for medal events; USWNT faces Australia

2024 Paris Olympics 25 mins ago

Coco Gauff is out of women's doubles at the Paris Olympics a day after her singles loss

Boxer Jahmal Harvey has become the pride of Prince George's, and before heading off to Paris for this summer's Olympics, he was celebrated in his hometown of Oxon Hill.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us