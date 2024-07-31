Watch: Maryland boxer Jahmal Harvey advances after split decision at Olympic opening round

Jahmal Harvey defeated Brazil's Luiz Gabriel Oliveira to open the men's featherweight boxing competition at the Paris Olympics.

The 21-year-old from Oxon Hill, Maryland, entered Paris as the No. 3 overall seed in the men's 57 kg weight class, and he eked out an opening-round win with a 3-2 split decision. The bout left Harvey bloodied from a cheek injury, but that didn't stop his flow.

He will return to the ring on Saturday for the quarterfinals, where he will face either Munarbek Seitbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan or Saidel Horta of Cuba. You can find the boxing schedule and live stream links here.

Paris , France - 31 July 2024; Jahmal Harvey of Team USA, left, celebrates winning against Luiz Gabriel Oliveira of Team Brazil in their men's 57kg preliminary round of 16 bout at the North Paris Arena during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Harvey punched his ticket to Paris after winning gold at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, in the fall of 2023.

He began boxing at 13 and told News4's Tommy McFly that his goal headed into the games is focusing on "just getting the job done."

News4's Tommy McFly spars with Team USA boxer and Maryland native Jahmal Harvey. Credits: Producer Haleigh Hoffman and photojournalist Nick Leimbach

Boxer Jahmal Harvey has become the pride of Prince George's, and before heading off to Paris for this summer's Olympics, he was celebrated in his hometown of Oxon Hill.