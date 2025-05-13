Baltimore warehouse fire disrupts Amtrak, MARC service in DC

Amtrak and MARC passengers in D.C. can expect delays Tuesday after a massive warehouse fire in Baltimore disrupted train service in the Northeast.
The fire broke out Monday evening at a vacant mattress warehouse in West Baltimore that's close to train tracks, putting service to a halt.
Although it's contained, the Baltimore City Fire Department said firefighters were still working Tuesday morning to put out hot spots and extinguish the "deep seated" fire. No injuries have been reported.
Amtrak service between Baltimore and D.C. was running again late Tuesday morning with delays of 30 minutes.
Service on MARC's Penn Line picked up again at 11 a.m., but the Maryland Department of Transportation said to expect extended delays.
Some travelers spent the night in Union Station after Amtrak canceled trains between D.C. and New York.
"The first train I could get was at 5 a.m. so we’ve been stuck at the station. There’s music playing, the lights are on and we can’t sleep," passenger Jonathan Bloch said.
"They said there was gonna be a little bit of a delay and they didn’t have the details yet. And then it slowly came in that, nope. We’re gonna have to shut down," said Sarah Zielenski, who was traveling to New York from Williamsburg.
Zielenski and her husband spent the night on a bench before catching a 5 a.m. train.
"Oh, there was a lovely bench here. Very comfortable," she joked.
Amtrak was able to get trains back on the rails before dawn, but congestion and single-tracking through the fire zone made for continued delays.