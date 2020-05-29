What Phase One Reopening Means for You, Across the DC Area

Many across the D.C. area are looking forward to sitting at an outdoor cafe, shopping at a favorite boutique or taking a run on the local track as the D.C. area starts to reopen on Friday.

Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., start lifting restrictions on Friday. And while Maryland as a whole will ease some restrictions before the weekend, Montgomery and Prince George's counties are holding off until Monday.

In general, the first phase of reopening means that residents are no longer under a stay-at-home order, but health officials still urge social distancing. Businesses that chose to open must implement safety procedures.

Coronavirus is still spreading through the D.C. area, so take precautions such as wearing a mask, keeping 6 feet away from others and frequently washing your hands.

The changes are designed to give residents a little more freedom and businesses some more opportunities to make money, while still enforcing rules that could slow the spread of coronavirus.

But if you cross a street and end up in a different jurisdiction, those rules could quickly change on you. So here's a look at what phase one reopening means for you and your community.

Friday will be far from business as usual for D.C. business owners who are allowed to reopen. News4's Shomari Stone spoke to some of them who say they're excited, but also nervous about what's coming.

Washington, D.C.

Phase one reopening is underway in D.C., which lifted its stay-at-home order Friday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser which she said she thinks of this next step as “stay-at-home light.” Masks are required on transit, in rideshare cars, in grocery stores and anywhere you can't maintain a social distance.

Restaurants will be allowed to serve people at outdoor seating. Tables must be at least 6 feet apart and no more than six people can be seated at one table. Customers must be seated when they place orders and when they are served.

If you go out to eat, you may be asked to leave your name and phone number so a restaurant can contact you in case of coronavirus exposure. Bars and nightclubs aren't allowed to open; such businesses must serve food.

Barbershops and salons can serve customers by appointment only. Stations must be at least 6 feet apart. “No waiting inside the shop” is allowed, the mayor said.

Parks, dog parks, golf courses, tennis courts, and track and field spaces will reopen. Contact sports including basketball, football and soccer will not be allowed. Playgrounds, public pools and recreation centers will remain closed.

Groups must still be limited to 10 people or less.

Houses of worship can only allow groups of 10 people or fewer.

Non-essential retail stores will be able to offer curbside or front-door pickup. No customers will be allowed inside, so gyms, yoga studios, florists and other businesses can't restart full, in-person services.

News4's Drew Wilder reports on what guidelines shoppers need to follow in Northern Virginia as the area starts phase one of reopening.

Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia waited longer than the rest of the state to ease restrictions but will enter phase one on Friday.

Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties; the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park and the towns of Dumfries, Herndon, Leesburg and Vienna are set to catch up with the rest of the state in reopening.

The entire state of Virginia will require masks in stores, restaurants and on public transportation. There are exceptions for children under 9, people who are exercising and people who have health conditions.

Under phase one, restaurant and beverage businesses can operate with outdoor seating at 50% capacity, if they have permits for outdoor seating. Non-essential retail stores can operate at 50% occupancy. And places of worship can offer services at 50% capacity.

Public beaches can open to fishing and exercise as well as other recreational activities starting Friday, but group sports, alcohol, tents and gatherings larger than 10 will not be allowed.

Maryland

The state of Maryland is fully entering phase one on Friday, according to Gov. Larry Hogan, but some counties are choosing to move at a slower pace.

Maryland has already allowed, with restrictions, retailers to reopen, churches to hold services and hair appointments. Starting Friday, restaurants and social organizations can open up public dining. Youth sports and day camps can start with limited group sizes. Outdoor pools can open with 25% capacity.

Prince George's County announced they will begin a phase one reopening for Monday. News4's Prince George's bureau chief Tracee Wilkins reports.

Both Montgomery and Prince George's counties announced plans to begin phase one reopening on Monday. For now, those counties will adhere to tighter rules than the rest of the state.

Both will follow some of Maryland's general guidelines, including lifting the stay-at-home order, allowing curbside pickup at nonessential retail stores and hair cuts by appointment.

Patio or outdoor dining will be allowed, with social distancing rules in place.

Child care for essential workers and those who open businesses can also be available. Automatic car washes and manufacturing can commence.

There are a few differences.

The county executive announced Montgomery County will open Monday at 6 a.m. Protestors were unhappy during the Thursday press conference. News4 Chris Gordon reoports.

Montgomery County says phase one begins at 6 a.m. on Monday. Summer camps and outdoor youth sports will be permitted, with restrictions on capacity.

Prince George's county will begin phase one at 5 p.m. Monday. Youth sports and summer camps cannot yet reopen.