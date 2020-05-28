Prince George’s to Give Reopening Update as New Coronavirus Test Sites Open

Prince George's County has been burdened with the highest number of coronavirus diagnoses of any area in Maryland, but leaders are still aiming to join the rest of the state in a phased reopening this week.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is set to give an update on the county's plan Thursday at 10 a.m. Business owners and residents expect to hear what restrictions will be eased.

Prince George's County has been on track to start rolling back pandemic-related restrictions on June 1, when the county's stay-at-home order is set to expire.

More residents are being diagnosed with the coronavirus each day, but the number of daily new infections appears to be slowing. Seventeen new cases were announced Tuesday, compared to more than 300 new cases reported the previous Tuesday.

Data from health officials last week suggest that more hospital beds have become available and testing numbers are up.

Two new coronavirus testing collection sites are also planned for the county.

A new testing site will open Thursday at the Vehicle Emissions Inspection station at 7213 Old Alexandria Ferry Road in Clinton, Maryland. You need to call for a screening and to make an appointment before going.

Another free testing site will open Friday at Six Flags America in Upper Marlboro. Any resident who thinks they were exposed to COVID-19 can get a test with no out-of-pocket costs, officials say.

Prince George's reopening plan comes as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the entire state is ready to fully begin phase one of reopening, which will allow for some more outdoor recreation and dining options.

Watch the press conference with Prince George's County officials on this page at 10 a.m.