Montgomery County to Announce Reopening Plans

Montgomery County's county executive is expected to announce Thursday when and how the county will begin to lift coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and daily life.

Montgomery County may enter phase one “early next week,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in an interview Wednesday. He did not provide an exact date.

“We’re going to put out the guidance so businesses know what they have to prepare for,” he said.

Elrich was set to speak at 2:30 p.m.

County health officials have said they are looking for sustained trends in the virus data. On Wednesday, the county announced that the average number of daily cases had declined for the past two weeks. Still, Montgomery County, along with Prince George’s County, had more cases than anywhere else in the state.

When asked about Montgomery County during a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said, "I think they ought to move forward."

"I believe Montgomery County now is the only one who has not set a date and they probably need to," Hogan said.

Most parts of Maryland, with the exception of the counties just outside D.C., entered phase one on May 15. Under phase one, nonessential retail stores may reopen at up to 50% capacity, with curbside pickup and delivery strongly encouraged. Churches and houses of worship may start holding religious services at up to 50% capacity, with outdoor services strongly encouraged. Some personal services, including barbershops and hair salons, may open with up to 50% capacity and by appointment only.

Under phase one, restaurants still can only offer takeout and delivery service.

Hogan announced Wednesday that the state was ready to complete stage one of reopening. Starting Friday at 5 p.m., restaurants and social organizations can begin to safely reopen for outdoor dining.

Many outdoor activities will also be able to resume Friday, including

youth sports and day camps, outdoor pools and drive-in movie theaters.

Hogan reiterated that it is up to local leaders to determine when they will move on to stage one.

