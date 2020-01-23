Virginia Woman Charged After Boyfriend Dies Locked in Storage Unit Blaze

Authorities in Virginia say a woman allowed her estranged boyfriend to live in her storage unit where he burned to death after she locked it, preventing his escape from a blaze that started inside.

The Bristol Herald-Courier reports that Kelly Goff was arraigned on manslaughter and abduction charges Tuesday in Washington County.

Sheriff's Det. Marty Lloyd wrote in an affidavit that he responded to a Glade Spring storage facility Saturday and spoke with Goff. She told Lloyd that Walter Lampkins, 46, the father of her child, had been staying there.

Security video showed her locking the door from the outside the last time she left. The sheriff says a heater likely started the fire.