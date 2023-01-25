Montgomery County police are searching for a suspect who stole a gorilla statue from an antique store earlier this month.

At about 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the suspect drove up to Design Emporium Antiques on Howard Avenue in Kensington in an older model Chevrolet Colorado Z71 pickup truck.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants, and light-colored shoes, get out of the truck and cut the cable that was locking the statue to the front of the store.

The suspect then loads the cumbersome gorilla onto the bed of the truck and drives away.

Kristina Jamgochian, owner of Design Emporium and Antiques, said she couldn't believe it when she showed up the next morning.

"You stare at the spot for a long period of time, thinking it’s going to magically reappear in your eyes," Jamgochian said.

But the gorilla, who was nicknamed "Murphy," hasn't been seen since.

"I’m just angry, I just want this guy caught so he doesn’t steal from someone else in the middle of the night like that with a pickup truck," Jamgochian said.

Murphy had recently been sold and was supposed to go live at a hotel in West Africa.

Jamgochian said if the suspect brings Murphy back in the middle of the night, there will be no questions asked.

Police described the suspect as a white man who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers can remain anonymous.