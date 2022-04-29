Montgomery County Woman's Life Saved By Smart Watch Alert

A favorite fashion accessory proved to be a lifesaver on Sunday after it alerted a family member of a dangerous medical emergency.

When Montgomery County's Peggy Reynolds was given a smartwatch for Christmas three years ago, she was grateful for the gift but wasn't impressed by its technology. Her daughter Laura Money says that the 81-year-old treated the watch as nothing more than a timepiece that she liked to style.

"She likes to buy various bands for it to be in fashion or vogue or match her outfit," Money said.

But the watch was gifted for safety reasons with features that can detect irregular heart rhythms and falls. Last Sunday, it was helpful beyond its fashion when it called for help after Reynolds fell and sustained a head injury.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The watch notified Money that it detected a fall, and it alerted first responders who were already on the scene when Money arrived.

"At 6:11, I got a notification on my phone from my mom's Apple watch, and it said a hard fall had been detected," she said. "As I open the gate, I find Montgomery County police officers -- two cars, and there are several police officers."

Reynolds received aid within minutes and was rushed to the hospital where she is currently in recovery. Money says that she's grateful.

"I'm not planning her funeral. I'm spending time with her in the hospital," she said.

There are currently five smartwatches on the market that provide hard fall detection, and Reynolds now raves about the one that saved her life.