New York Yankees

Young Yankees Fan Meets Aaron Judge After Receiving Home Run Ball

Derek Rodriguez got to meet his idol a day after receiving a home run ball in Toronto

By Max Molski

USA TODAY Sports

Derek Rodriguez just had a few days he will never forget.

The 9-year-old New York Yankees fan went viral in the Rogers Centre stands on Tuesday after he was handed an Aaron Judge home run ball by Toronto Blue Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta. After Lanzillotta’s gesture, the two hugged it out in a heartwarming moment.

“I’m really excited,” Rodriguez told The Athletic. “My dream is to meet Aaron Judge, and well, I’m really happy that I got the ball from his home run.”

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Wednesday, Judge helped make Rodriguez’s dream come true.

Rodriguez got to meet his favorite player in the dugout before the Yankees’ series finale against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

In this case, crying is absolutely allowed in baseball.

This article tagged under:

New York YankeesMLBToronto Blue Jays
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us