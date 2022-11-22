Lionel Messi may be playing in the last World Cup of his legendary career, but Argentina's Group C opening clash with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday didn't end the way the 35-year-old star had hoped it would.
Saudi Arabia pulled off the stunning 2-1 upset against Argentina, who was listed as one of the top favorites to win it all. Messi scored a penalty kick in the first 10 minutes to give his team the early 1-0 lead, but it was all Saudi Arabia from there. They came from behind to win in the second half.
Social media immediately went into a frenzy, and rightfully so. Argentina hadn't lost a football game since 2019 -- 36 games played without defeat. Fans quickly expressed their shock and disappointment at the loss.
World Cup 2022
Many began to show immediate support for Saudi Arabia, even though some felt (and still feel) that they could not perform at such a high level.
Messi and Co. will have to quickly turn their attention to their upcoming match against Mexico on Saturday, Nov 26.