Lionel Messi may be playing in the last World Cup of his legendary career, but Argentina's Group C opening clash with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday didn't end the way the 35-year-old star had hoped it would.

Saudi Arabia pulled off the stunning 2-1 upset against Argentina, who was listed as one of the top favorites to win it all. Messi scored a penalty kick in the first 10 minutes to give his team the early 1-0 lead, but it was all Saudi Arabia from there. They came from behind to win in the second half.

Social media immediately went into a frenzy, and rightfully so. Argentina hadn't lost a football game since 2019 -- 36 games played without defeat. Fans quickly expressed their shock and disappointment at the loss.

So much for Argentina 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Chris O'Flaherty (@chrisofla) November 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia beating Argentina never seen that coming what a result 😱⚽ fair play to the Saudis 👍 #ARGKSA — Stephen F24 (@stephenfrl1990) November 22, 2022

Argentina fans: We will be on fire during the world cup

Saudi Arabia:👇😂 pic.twitter.com/5VJrrViIcP — Blue waters🇰🇪 (@orone_benard) November 22, 2022

Guess who lost the ball possession that led to Saudi Arabia goal?? If I speak I’m in trouble.💀 — LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) November 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia scored against Argentina.



Unbelievable. Wow — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) November 22, 2022

Argentina 🇦🇷 1-2 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦



We might just witness the biggest upset in football history today 😳😧. pic.twitter.com/hMoxqp6x0Q — Urban Football (@ufs_ng) November 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia is wining against Argentina, wow thank God I'm alive to see this 🤯 — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) November 22, 2022

Many began to show immediate support for Saudi Arabia, even though some felt (and still feel) that they could not perform at such a high level.

The energy, pressing and aggression of Saudi Arabia is something else. Surely they can’t sustain this. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) November 22, 2022

No matter what happens this game, I’m going to respect this Saudi Arabia heroic performance. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) November 22, 2022

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia fans went nuts after Salem Al-Dawsari scored the second pic.twitter.com/6ucUnpNLaa — Sam Cunningham (@samcunningham) November 22, 2022

All the credit to Saudi Arabia. Leaving their heart out on the pitch. — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 22, 2022

Messi and Co. will have to quickly turn their attention to their upcoming match against Mexico on Saturday, Nov 26.