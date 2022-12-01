South Korea Seeks a Spot in Round of 16: Here's How to Watch South Korea vs. Portugal's Group H Match

The final phase of the 2022 World Cup group stage is coming to a close.

A lot is on the line for South Korea as it takes on Portugal in its final Group H game.

While the Seleção das Quinas has already booked its spot into the knockout stage, the Taegeuk Warriors must beat Portugal plus Ghana must lose or draw Uruguay to qualify for the Round of 16.

Here's everything you need to know about the South Korea-Portugal showdown:

When does South Korea play Portugal?

South Korea and Portugal are scheduled to face off on Friday, Dec. 2.

What time does South Korea play Portugal?

The South Korea vs. Portugal game will begin at 6 p.m. local time in Qatar, which is 10 a.m. ET in the United States. Those on the west coast of America can tune in at 7 a.m. P.T.

What stadium is South Korea playing Portugal?

The game will be held at Education City Stadium in Ar Rayyan, Qatar.

How to watch South Korea vs. Portugal match

The game will air live in English on FOX and in Spanish on Telemundo.

How to stream the South Korea vs. Portugal match

The match is available to stream online through FoxSports.com. Viewers can watch the match in Spanish on Peacock.

South Korea vs. Portugal - Group H | 10 a.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock