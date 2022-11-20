How to Watch Uruguay vs. South Korea in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H Match

With the 2022 World Cup underway, Uruguay and South Korea are each set to take on the big stage.

The Sky Blue enter the match up with a historical leg up over the Taegeuk Warriors as Uruguay has won two World Cups in 1930 and 1950.

While Uruguay is a force to be reckoned with, having stars in midfielder Federico Valverde and striker Darwin Nunez, South Korea is no stranger to pulling off an upset.

South Korea and forward Heung-Min Son beat defending World Cup champions Germany in 2018, shocking the competition.

So it's anyone's game. Here's everything you need to know about the Uruguay-South Korea showdown:

When does Uruguay play South Korea?

Uruguay and South Korea are scheduled to face off on Thursday, Nov. 24.

What time does Uruguay play South Korea?

The Uruguay vs. South Korea game will begin at 4 p.m. local time in Qatar, 8 a.m. ET in the United States. Those on the west coast of America can tune in at 5 a.m. P.T.

What stadium is Uruguay playing South Korea?

The game will be held at the Education City Stadium located in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

How to watch the Uruguay vs. South Korea match

The game will air live in English on Fox Sports 1 and in Spanish on Telemundo.

How to stream the Uruguay vs. South Korea match

The match is available to stream online through FoxSports.com. Viewers can watch the match in Spanish on Peacock.