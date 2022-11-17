How to Watch Messi, Argentina Face Saudi Arabia in World Cup

An era is coming to an end at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Qatar-hosted tournament will mark the final World Cup in the legendary career of Argentine forward Lionel Messi.

The 35-year-old PSG star's trophy case is stuffed with prestigious awards: seven Ballon d’Ors, 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League titles, one Ligue 1 title and one Copa America title, among others. But the biggest piece of hardware missing is a World Cup title.

Messi has competed in four previous World Cups, reaching the round of 16 once (2018), the quarterfinals twice (2006, 2010) and the finals once, which was a 1-0 extra-time defeat at the hands of Germany in 2014.

In his fifth and final tournament appearance, will Messi finally get over the hump and lead Argentina to its first title since 1986?

Here’s what to know before Messi and Co. begin their championship quest against Saudi Arabia in Group C.

When is Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The Group C battle between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

What time is Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Kick-off between Argentina and Saudi Arabia is set for 5 a.m. ET., which is 1 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Where is the Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia 2022 FIFA World Cup game being played?

Lusail Stadium in Lusail is the site of the Argentina-Saudi Arabia match.

How to watch the Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia 2022 FIFA World Cup game

You can watch the Argentina-Saudi Arabia game in English on FOX Sports 1 or in Spanish on Telemundo.

How to stream the Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia 2022 FIFA World Cup game

The Group C match is available to stream in English on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia - Group C | 5 a.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

What is Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup roster?

While Messi is the face of Argentina's squad, he’s far from the only star. Manager Lionel Scaloni’s team also features Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Manchester United center-back Lisandro Martinez, Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, Juventus midfielder/winger Angel Di Maria and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Here’s a complete look at the roster:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders: Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Exequiel Palacis (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Paulo Dybala (Roma), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

What is Saudi Arabia’s 2022 FIFA World Cup roster?

Saudi Arabia is making its second straight World Cup trip and sixth overall. The nation hasn’t made it to the knockout rounds of the tournament since its debut appearance in 1994. And Saudi Arabia faces an uphill battle to snap that streak in Qatar, as it shares a group with Argentina, Mexico and Poland.

Here’s a look at manager Hervé Renard’s squad, with defender Yasser Al-Shahrani, midfielder Salman Al-Faraj, winger Fahad Al-Muwallad and winger Salem Al-Dawsari as some of the top players:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Al-Owais (Al-Hilal), Nawaf Al-Aqidi (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Al-Yami (Al-Ahly)

Defenders: Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal), Ali Al-Bulaihi (Al-Hilal), Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Madu (Al-Nassr), Hassan Tambakti (Al-Shabab), Sultan Al-Ghanam (Al-Nassr), Mohammed Al-Breik (Al-Hilal), Saud Abdulhamid (Al-Hilal)

Midfielders: Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal), Riyadh Sharahili (Abha), Ali Al-Hassan (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal), Abdulelah Al-Malki (Al-Hilal), Sami Al-Najei (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Otayf (Al-Hilal), Nasser Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Ittihad), Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Hattan Bahebri (Al-Shabab)

Forwards: Fahad Al-Muwallad (Al-Shabab), Haitham Asiri (Al-Ahly), Saleh Al-Shehri (Al-Hilal) Firas Al-Buraikan (Al-Fateh)

What’s up next for Argentina and Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?